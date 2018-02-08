 

Minister for Women says Government eyeing 50-50 mix of men and women on public sector boards

In an announcement today, Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter claims by 2021 there will be an even representation of women and men on all state sectors.

Close up shot of Julie-Anne Genter speaking to press

More than 2600 appointments are made to state sector boards each year.

The government “is committed to increasing women in leadership across all boards,” said Ms Genter at a Women in Leadership symposium in Auckland.

“Many men I have spoken to acknowledge the importance of diversity and are becoming champions for change. These men are helping to mentor and recruit women for leadership roles,” she furthers.

At the end of 2017, women represented 47.5 per cent of state sector boards and committees.

In March, Genter claimed the need for old white men to “move on” from company board to close the gender pay gap caused a minor controversy.

She later clarified that she had "no problem with old white men" but there was a need to make way for more women and ethnically diverse members to join.

“More diverse leadership in organisations results in better decision making, better organisational resilience and better performance,” Genter said.

“It also opens up more opportunities for women to succeed and contributes to a more inclusive and fairer society.”

