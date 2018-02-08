Minister for Women outlines baby plans ahead of August birth, gives thanks for 'all the amazing support'

Green MP Julie Anne Genter has announced her plans around the upcoming birth of her first baby.

Julie Anne Genter Source: Supplied

Like the Prime Minister, the Minister for Women and Associate Minister of Transport and Health plans to keep working up until she goes into labour, but will be based in Auckland from July 15.

Her baby's due date is August 6.

"I know it's not possible to plan for everything that will happen with the birth, or how parenting will go," Ms Genter wrote on Facebook. "This is our first time and we have a lot to learn, and we know every baby is different. I have some ideas of what I would ideally like to try, and we will ultimately see what works."

Ms Genter is to be the second Minister in office to give birth in New Zealand, after Prime Minister Ardern last week.

"Being the best parent I can be may mean bringing more outside support," Ms Genter told Stuff over the weekend.

Ms Genter told Stuff she is planning to have give birth at home, although she accepted that "as an older first-time mum it may not work out, but I live five minutes away from hospital".

Ms Genter plans to take three months of maternity leave, with Green Party co-leader James Shaw taking up the role as Acting Associate Minister of Transport and Health.

Eugenie Sage will be the Acting Minister for Women.