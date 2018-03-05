 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Minister for Women 'ambitious' yet realistic about power of new pay-equity bill: 'There's no silver bullet'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Minister for Women says she is "very ambitious" about the government's pay equity bill slated for mid-2018 setting a real foundation for change, but has conceded true pay equality across all sectors is still many years off.

Greens MP Julie Anne Genter says the Government plans to present new equal pay legislation by June or July this year.
Source: Breakfast

Greens MP Julie Anne Genter said this morning the government's new pay-equity bill will be about stripping away hurdles for applicant claims, after a Joint Working Group on Pay Equity Principles reported back after being reconvened last month.

"The approach the previous government was suggesting would have made it harder (to make pay-equity claims) because you had to start by comparing within the same industry," Ms Genter said.

"And ultimately pay equity is all about recognising historic underpay because it's a female-dominated industry.

"That's really important, if we're going to close the gender pay gap and get fair pay for women we have to make it possible to take these pay-equity claims."

The Labour-led Government scrapped the previous National Government's 2017 pay equity bill as one its first legislative acts in power.

But although buoyed by plans to present fresh pay-equity legislation by June or July this year, Ms Genter was non-committal on a time frame for equal pay across both the public and private employment sectors.

"Well, I'm very ambitious. Obviously I've already said coming in as Minister for Women we want to close the gender pay-gap in the public sector, and we want a good legislative regime that we can be on a pathway to do that in the private sector as well," Ms Genter said.

"Within the public sector, that's probably where we can do it the fastest, we want to do it within four years, with like-for-like.

"But it's been too long, it's been 125 years since women got the vote and we still have this persistent pay gap, and so many are low-paid workers."

"There's no silver bullet but, hey, this is a great foundation for women being paid fairly.

"A great step, and so good to have this alignment between business, and the workers, and the government, saying this is a much better approach, we need to simplify the approach"

The gender pay-gap in New Zealand currently sits at 9.4 per cent.

Related

Politics

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:23
2
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa


00:22
3
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:20
4
Julian McGarvey became an instant legend at Ardsley High School with this game-winner.

Watch: US school basketballer wins championship with miracle full-court buzzer-beater

00:15
5
The girl was attacked at her grandmother's home by a family pet and died on the way to hospital.

'There are no words': Family dog mauls 12-month-old baby to death in northern NSW

02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

04:33
1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.

'It's been nine degrees here in London and it's thawing things out'

1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.


20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

01:53
Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

Education experts say New Zealand needs major shake-up to boost the achievement rates of Maori

Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 