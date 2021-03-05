Minister urges evacuated Kiwis to remain on high ground until all-clear following tsunami warning

Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan is urging Kiwis who've evacuated due to tsunami warnings to remain where they are until they are given the all-clear.

Residents in parts of the North Island received tsunami warnings this morning following a series of earthquakes far off the North Island's east coast.

Allan said the all-clear would be given "when we have the advice it is right to do so".

On potential time frames, Allan said currently there was "no particular time frames could be quite long and quite lengthy".

She said people may be tired or bored, but urged people to not leave until told to do so.

"This has been an extra ordinary morning for many New Zealanders," Allan said.

On Aucklanders living on Aotea/Great Barrier Island, an area that has been told to go high ground, Allan said to follow Civil Defence instructions rather than Covid-19 rules.

The area is currently under Alert Level 3 restrictions.

"For now, the Civil Defence response overrides," Allan said. "That's the priority."

On food and water supplies, Allan said she had been in touch with Civil Defence teams, saying there was multiple resources available for evacuated locals.

"Some people have been up since 2.30am, worried about their homes their families."