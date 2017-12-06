 

Minister Megan Woods first senior Labour MP to discover teen sexual assault allegations at youth camp

Andrea Vance 

It has been revealed Labour Minister Megan Woods was the first senior party MP informed about the sexual assault claims at a Labour youth camp last month.

Ms Woods, the Minister of Energy and Resources, saw a message on Facebook on March 4 reporting the incident and immediately contacted the person who had posted it to find out more details.

Labour’s General Secretary Andrew Kirton was then informed of the assault allegations by the Labour energy minister.

Ms Woods said there was nothing in the message that indicated that the young person who publicised the incident was one of four 16-year-olds who were allegedly assaulted by a 20-year-old man at the Coromandel Summer camp last month.

Jacinda Ardern said it was unacceptable alcohol was accessible at a Labour Party camp where a group of 16-year-olds were allegedly assaulted.
Source: Breakfast

Ms Woods was told by Mr Kirton that he had gone on to contact the young person involved with the incident who had made the ost to offer support.

Allegations emerged yesterday afternoon on the Newsroom website that four 16-year-old Labour members were sexually assaulted at a Coromandel summer camp the party hosted last month.

The Prime Minister this morning spoke on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, criticising the breakdown in correct support procedures following the alleged assaults by a 20-year-old man.

Ms Ardern said their was an unacceptable delay in Labour staffers offering the alleged victims professional support.

Minister Megan Woods first senior Labour MP to discover teen sexual assault allegations at youth camp

Minister Megan Woods first senior Labour MP to discover teen sexual assault allegations at youth camp

