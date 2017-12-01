 

Minister of Finance attempts to reassure business community with 'mini budget'

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced there will be a "mini budget" on December 14, during his speech at the ANZ Business Breakfast this morning. 

This comes following yesterday’s Business Confidence Survey showing 39 per cent of businesses are pessimistic about the year ahead.

This is the lowest level since 2009. 

He said the government is "making good progress to build the better and fairer New Zealand we have been charged with doing by the public." 

"While I understand a new government and the change that comes with it will inevitability cause some uncertainty I think there is a clear understanding that the government’s policies will ultimately be good for sustainable growth."

Robertson said that all the "fiscal costs of the 100 Day Plan will be incorporated into the Health Yearly Economic and Fsical Update." 

This will be released on December 14 along with the Budget Policy Statement. 

