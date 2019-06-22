TODAY |

Minister of Corrections keen to make volunteer work inside prisons easier

The Minister of Corrections has met with inmates over problems faced by volunteers working inside New Zealand's prisons.

Kelvin Davis now says that it's something that needs to be looked at, with volunteers saying they face issues around access, organisation and spaces for sessions.

"Those are all things we need to look at - to make it easier for people to volunteer their time," Mr Davis said.

Currently, 1700 people volunteer 6000 hours in prisons per month, doing things like teaching literacy and numeracy, giving health, cultural or spiritual support or mentoring.

"We don't want to put a call out there for volunteers and then make it almost impossible for them."

Volunteers offering programmes inside prisons are often hampered by a lack of basic facilities. Source: 1 NEWS
