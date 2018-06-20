Minister for Children Tracey Martin says Trade Me is the wrong place to advertise for foster carers

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Clarke Gayford shares new photo of Jacinda Ardern on Twitter '#stillwaiting' for baby to arrive, three days after due date
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".
The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.
The exploitation was hidden under the guise of providing WWOOFing experience.
Ambassador Nikki Haley accuses the council of having "chronic bias against Israel".
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ