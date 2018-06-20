 

Minister for Children Tracey Martin says Trade Me is the wrong place to advertise for foster carers

Oranga Tamariki’s CEO has apologised for using the website to place adverts and sharing details of children.
Source: 1 NEWS

Oranga Tamariki's CEO has apologised for using the website to place adverts and sharing details of children.

Oranga Tamariki apologises for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children

The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.

