 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Minister of Agriculture urges beekeepers to help protect our bees

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

The Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor is urging beekeepers to complete a survey which checks the health of our bee stocks.

Pollination underpins New Zealand’s primary industries and the bees’ busy work is worth $5 billion a year to our economy, the apiculture sector estimates.

"While bee colony losses in New Zealand are lower than many other countries, we need to monitor trends and collect as much information as possible to protect our bees," he says.

Mr O’Connor has raised concerns over low rates completion for the survey.

"Typically only a third of the hard-working apiculture sectors of nearly 8000 registered beekeepers, who look after nearly 900,000 hives, complete the survey."

"We need to work together to protect the long-term viability of the sector and get more from what we do now," he says.


For anyone allergic to bees, getting rid of them can be a matter of life and death.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation

Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in new Star Trek series
2

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title
3

1080 protester injured after being run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm
4

PM Jacinda Ardern to set up notoriously drafty Premier House for the baby
5

Twenty-five fur seals found dead near Christchurch bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police car

Two people critically injured after car crash in Wellington

Twenty-five fur seals found dead near Christchurch bay
01:03
The prime minister has landed in Wellington to get back to work after her six-week maternity leave but first she’ll have to make some changes to Premier House.

PM Jacinda Ardern to set up notoriously drafty Premier House for the baby
02:13

Alt-right Canadian speakers spark heated protests despite cancellation of talk

Expert says 3D printed guns will not raise major concerns in NZ

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

Firearm laws may need to adapt to keep up with the changing technology used to print 3D guns, says a law and technology expert.

Police in New Zealand are monitoring developments around 3D printed firearms, which are assembled from plastic parts that can be made with a 3D printer.

University of Otago's Law and Emerging Technologies director, Colin Gavaghan said while the cost is currently too high for most people, printed guns may become a problem when the equipment used to make them improves and becomes cheaper.

"I think what's concerning some legislators is if it was possible to have an all-plastic weapon, the concern there is it would evade certain types of detection equipment.

"If that were to become feasible, then you could have a rule that prohibits an entirely plastic gun," he said.

Mr Gavaghan said the guns could already be covered under the current Firearms Act.

"It is an offence to possess certain types of firearm without a licence, what we don't have is a specific offence relating to 3D printing of weapons, neither do we have a specific offence in manufacturing the weapons."

He said it would be incredibly difficult to stop blueprints being accessible online and police could instead investigate the possibility of regulating who owns 3D printing devices.

However, he said the technology isn't at the stage where people need to worry right now.

The Council of Licensed Firearm Owners' chairman Paul Clark agreed the technology isn't at the stage that causes concern and the firearms were of more risk to the makers than to the public.

However, Mr Clark who also owns New Zealand Ammunition, was worried any changes to the Firearms Act could hurt businesses who use similar technology.

"It would be a major concern because it would stop innovative people here. It is already beneficial in terms of printing metal, there are people making those type of components here for firearms and exporting them successfully," he said.

He said people already need a license to obtain a firearm, so if criminals want to make 3D firearms, they'd do so even if it was illegal.

"We'd be better to concentrate on carrying on the bulk of the current laws and enforcing them a little more rigorously," he said.

Mr Clark added most firearm owners are law abiding.

FILE - This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas. A coalition of gun-control groups has filed an appeal in federal court seeking to block a recent Trump administration ruling that will allow the publication of blueprints to build a 3D-printed firearm. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
This May 10, 2013, file photo shows a plastic pistol that was completely made on a 3D-printer at a home in Austin, Texas. Source: Associated Press
Topics
New Zealand
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes to celebrate his side's win over the Lions.

Watch: There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark breakdance as Crusaders seal Super Rugby title

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

In case of emergency: Children map community using Lego and Minecraft

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay

Researchers are using a popular computer game and Lego to creatively teach children about emergency planning.

Year five and six students at Maraekakaho School in the Hawkes Bay region, have been using the computer game Minecraft, and Lego bricks, to map their community.

Researchers from the University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology and East Coast LAB came up with the idea to teach children about local hazards and what resources could be useful in an emergency.

The initiative is part of a two year project, funded through the Ministry of Business and Innovation's National Science Challenge.

Researcher Nickola Loodin said she has been investigating how to include children in disaster planning.

She said she focused on the Lego map and the final product made by the children measured 190cm by 114cm.

"It represents just over 3.12 kilometres by 1.92 kilometres of their actual Maraekakaho Community.

"I think we used about 20 to 30 thousand pieces of lego, so it's quite a beast," she said.

Ms Loodin said children are one of the biggest groups affected by natural disasters and war.

"The idea of children being vulnerable is a very common notion, but they hold valuable knowledge of their environment and they have the capacity to conduct risk assessment and participate in the planning and preventing disaster," she said.

She said the Minecraft and Lego maps are interactive ways for the children to express their ideas through active playing.

"When they were building the map you could really see they were so engaged and really took ownership of the process themselves," she said.

She hoped to be able to take the project to other parts of the country, however she would make a few adjustments.

"It would be amazing to do this in other schools, but I would make some changes because it can be quite labour intensive, it's a lot of little bricks, and when you stand on them its not that pleasant," she laughed.

- By Charlie Dreaver

Year five and six students at Maraekakaho School in the Hawkes Bay region, have been using the online video game, Minecraft and LEGO bricks to map their community.
Year five and six students at Maraekakaho School in the Hawkes Bay region, have been using the online video game, Minecraft and LEGO bricks to map their community. Source: Radio New Zealand/Charlie Dreaver
Topics
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay