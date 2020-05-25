Mining sector resurgence could mean jobs for Covid-19 hit West Coast

Mining advocates say a resurgence for the sector on the West Coast could offer much needed jobs, as unemployment rises due to Covid-19.

The region has relied heavily on tourism and mining, industries that are facing an uncertain future.

Titan Resources managing director Riley Perkins has made a living from his family backyard.



His father started an alluvial goldmine in 1987 and he hopes his son will one day “carry on what I'm doing, but in the current climate I struggle to see that”.

The price of gold may be high, but there's only enough gold in his ground to mine for the next five years.

“We know where we want to go, but the process for gaining access is quite lengthy and expensive thing to do with no guarantee of access,” he explained.

Like others in the industry, he feels left in limbo while the coalition Government continues to disagree on a proposal that would ban new mines on conservation land.

One point of contention is whether the policy would apply to stewardship land, which makes up around a third of public conservation land.

Mineral West Coast manager Patrick Phelps says members want clarity from the Government “that it would just be completely off the table and we could know with some certainty what the long-term access arrangements could be for the industry”.

He says those arrangements could help the area recover from the fallout from Covid-19.

“You've got two big companies right now who've got projects that would each create about 60 jobs up in the Buller, so that would be 120 new mining jobs on the West Coast if those projects could go ahead,” Mr Phelps said.

The region's development agency agrees the mining sector could offer some short-term solutions, with unemployment now at 7.5 per cent.

“That's up from 6.1 at the end of last year, so it’s starting to have an impact but there's way more to come,” Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said.



Tourism projects, which were heavily funded by the Government, were also relied on by locals pre-Covid-19.

Three Provincial Growth Fund loans in the region, worth a total of $23 million, have now been withdrawn, but there are high hopes riding on projects still in the works, like the redevelopment of Dolomite Point.

Mr Milne believes a diverse economy is the answer.

“I think potentially we did have too much reliance on tourism in this region, we've got some great opportunities now to look at what the industry sectors are,” he said.

That calls for a complete reset, says Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague.

“One of the things about the West Coast economy is that we've always tried to put all our eggs in one basket,” Mr Hague said.

He says some aspects of tourism have become “another form of extraction”.

“We've whizzed tourists through on buses as far as we can get them out of the coast. That's a way of not getting their dollars to stick to our economy,” he said.

He wants to see the region create a “sustainable” economy by building a different kind of tourism for the future, as well as considering other industries “that could be based on that natural environment without destroying it”.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Megan Woods confirmed to 1 NEWS that officials are working to ensure mining permit applications are processed “as quickly as possible to aid economic recovery in the West Coast region,” and that extra resourcing has been deployed to streamline applications.

A spokesperson for New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals says its aware of applications where the granting of permits would see the employment of people who had previously worked in sectors now shut down due to Covid-19, such as tourism on the West Coast.

“However, a number of proposed mining projects are still dependent on securing resource consents and land access.”