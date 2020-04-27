Mining rescue team helping deliver food to Waihi residents in need

A mining rescue team is taking on a whole new challenge in support of a small North Island community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They’ve teamed up with the Salvation Army to ensure families in Waihi who normally benefit from food in schools aren't going hungry during lockdown.

"The reality of this is we've got a group of guys who are normally used to doing something, and as mine rescuers they're very good at doing something, so they were quite keen to get out of the house and help," Oceana Gold’s Kit Wilson said of the rescue mining team.

With military precision, food parcels are packed, loaded into vans and delivered to thankful families.

"You can tell when people are need, genuine need, when their eyes light up when a box of food turns up on the doorstep and that's been the most heartening part of this,” Mr Wilson said.