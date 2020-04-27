TODAY |

Mining rescue team helping deliver food to Waihi residents in need

Source:  1 NEWS

A mining rescue team is taking on a whole new challenge in support of a small North Island community. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team has worked with the Salvation Army to ensure families who normally benefit from food in schools aren't going hungry. Source: 1 NEWS

They’ve teamed up with the Salvation Army to ensure families in Waihi who normally benefit from food in schools aren't going hungry during lockdown.

"The reality of this is we've got a group of guys who are normally used to doing something, and as mine rescuers they're very good at doing something, so they were quite keen to get out of the house and help," Oceana Gold’s Kit Wilson said of the rescue mining team.

With military precision, food parcels are packed, loaded into vans and delivered to thankful families.

"You can tell when people are need, genuine need, when their eyes light up when a box of food turns up on the doorstep and that's been the most heartening part of this,” Mr Wilson said.

So far, thousands of dollars have been donated to a fundraising campaign to help Waihi families.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Go behind-the-scenes as McDonald's outlet prepares for reopening and a new way of serving customers
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
3
'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern
4
University staff may be fired if student accommodation 'holding fees' aren't paid: Victoria University vice-chancellor
5
Anzac weekend sees over 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown, nearly 100 prosecutions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53

University staff may be fired if student accommodation 'holding fees' aren't paid: Victoria University vice-chancellor
01:16

Popular Auckland Indian eatery to enforce safety measures as it opens at Level 3 tomorrow

Whittaker's tops trusted brands list again

Hawke's Bay holiday park residents being tested for Covid-19 after positive result