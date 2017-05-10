 

Mining company paid for Steven Joyce's $2k helicopter ride over proposed mine site

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Finance Minister Steven Joyce took a $2000 helicopter ride over the Buller Plateau - paid for by a mining company hoping to open a coal mine there.

Stevenson Mining flew Mr Joyce – the conservation minister – over the Buller Plateau.
Stevenson Mining flew Mr Joyce - the Conservation Minister - over the Buller Plateau.

The company wants to open an open cast coal mine on Te Kuha, a forested mountaintop above Westport.

The gift was declared in Parliament's register of pecuniary interests, published this week.

My Joyce told 1 NEWS he was asked by the company to have a look over the location of the proposed mine. 

"It is part of the West Coast regional growth programme to go down and have a look at the potential investments," Mr Joyce said. 

"It was a good look … it was very interesting.

"It certainly helped me, we had a look at the rest of the plateau.

"I'd never been up there - it gave me a chance to see some of the challenges of trying to balance the environmental concerns and the mining concerns."

The mine needs resource consent from Buller District Council.

Once that happens, the Government must give permission to the company to access to 12ha of conservation land, managed by the Department of Conservation.

Forest and Bird have been battling the mine through the courts. Asked if he would take a helicopter ride with them, Mr Joyce said he would but they hadn't offered.

