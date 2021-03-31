The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting

The minimum wage is going up today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Here's what you need to know:

The minimum wage is increasing $1.10 an hour to $20.

For someone working 40 hours a week, their weekly wage before tax will go up $44.

The training and starting-out minimum wages will also both increase to $16.00 per hour, remaining at 80 per cent of the adult minimum wage.

Workers will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected. People can earn up to $160 a week before their benefit it cut, up from $90.