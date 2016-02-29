Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

Source:
The minimum wage is increasing 50 cents an hour to $15.75, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Woodhouse said today.
He says it will impact nearly 120,000 workers, and increase wages throughout the economy by $65 million a year.
"The Government is committed to striking the right balance between protecting our lowest paid workers and ensuring jobs are not lost," said Mr Woodhouse.
The minimum wage went up to $15.25 in March last year.
The starting-out and training hourly minimum wage will increase 40c to $12.60.
