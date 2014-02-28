 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Minimum wage being raised for public servants

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 2000 lowest paid public servants are getting a pay rise with the Government announcing the minimum wage for core public service employees is being increased.

Many workers at government department contact centres will benefit from the rise.

Source: 1 NEWS

Public service employees will now be paid at least $20.55 an hour, which works out to be $42,744 a year, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins announced today.

The wage increase will be implemented with a one-off adjustment in pay with effect by September 1.

The majority of the workers who will benefit work in administration, welfare, contact centres and as assistant customs officers across 13 government departments,

"This decision is about supporting fair pay and employment conditions for a decent standard of living for all New Zealanders," Mr Hipkins said.

"This Government strongly believes that every worker should be in a situation where the pay they receive means they can at least make ends meet."

Related

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


4
Eurydice Dixon.

Tributes paid to Melbourne comedian allegedly murdered while walking home from gig

01:06
5
The pair arrived in Chester via train to appear at opening dedication ceremonies where they watched children sing and dance.

Watch: Cheering crowds greet Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth as royal pair make first joint appearance

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup web chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.

01:25
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture

Hansen was over talking about the hit that left Remy Grosso with a facial fracture.


01:06
The pair arrived in Chester via train to appear at opening dedication ceremonies where they watched children sing and dance.

Watch: Cheering crowds greet Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth as royal pair make first joint appearance

The day was filled with smiles and cheers as the 92-year-old monarch and 36-year-old former actress paired up in northwest England.

The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

A French media report says that the Hurricanes winger will sign a two-year deal with the side.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 