Miniature houses may be the future for Christchurch's red zone rebuild

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.
The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.
Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ