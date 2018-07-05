 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


A mini-compendium of some of Airbnb's less than favourable reviews

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Recently a couple were kicked out of a Paihia bach for having a spa in the nude.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:18
1
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

2

Man on the loose wanted over Invercargill shooting


3
Child's swing (file picture).

Boy accidentally impales himself on bamboo stick while playing on swing in Whitianga

4
Lenny Uepi, Nick Muir and Fazeel Ali.

KiwiBuild $180k income cap not fair, South Auckland locals say

5
New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.

02:11
Alo Ngata, 29, from Tonga, died on July 4.

Man who died after being Tasered by police in Auckland named

The Tongan national was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

MPI refers evidence of potential serious staff misconduct to Serious Fraud Office

"Measures are already underway internally to understand how the matters may have occurred - even though they occurred some years ago", MPI director general Martyn Dunne said.

02:18
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.