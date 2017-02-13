 

Mine plan prompts court challenge by conservationists

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

A court battle is looming over plans to open a new open cast coal mine on the West Coast.

The proposed mine would remove the top of Mt Kuha, about 10km from Westport and overlooking the Buller Gorge. 

Environmentalists say it will threaten rare local wildlife, like great spotted kiwis, fernbirds and geckos. 

Opponents are concerned about the effect on the environment.
Source: 1 NEWS

Forest and Bird have lodged papers at Christchurch High Court today, asking for a judicial review. 

They are fighting a Buller District Council decision to grant permission for an access road on a water conservation reserve, and it's the opening salvo in what promises to be a long fight against the mine. 

"This is an area of public land with high conservation value that is proposed to be destroyed for yet another open cast coal mine," chief executive Kevin Hague told 1 NEWS.

He says the council has breached the Reserves Act 1977, which requires it "administer the water conservation reserve in a manner consistent with its purpose".

"This land is protected because it provides clean and safe drinking supply, because of the pristine environment," said Mr Hague.

"This is intact forest - it's habitat for endangered species like great spotted kiwi, fernbirds and gecko."

Mr Hague says the mine will also spoil world-class views which attract much-needed tourism dollars to the area.

"That road between Greymouth and Westport is rated by Lonely Planet as one of the best drives in the world. It's one of the reasons why people come to the West Coast."

'In depth studies'

To get the project off the ground Stevenson Mining require resource consent, and an application is before the council.

The developers also need more than 100ha of public land, held by Buller District Council, for drinking water supply. They also need access to 12ha of conservation land.

Chief operating officer Anne Brewster said the company was disappointed by the court action. She said the mine will bring up to 60 jobs to the area and generate revenue of $57m a year.

"We have carried out in-depth studies and research on the coal, the mine feasibility, all the ecology - fauna, flora etc. We have engaged with all interested parties right from the start of our project including F&B. 

"Yes, we always anticipate opposition from conservationists and that is why we have done thorough and significant research and put in place plans to minimise and mitigate the environmental effects of the proposed Te Kuha mine. 

"We are happy to work with the conservation groups to find workable solutions to their concerns."

Union E Tu says the region needs the jobs following the collapse of state mining company Solid Energy.

Organiser Garth Elliott said: "We on the West Coast, we've been knocked around over the last three or four, five years in regards to employment, no matter what it is.

"Mining was a big industry on the West Coast and it created a lot of employment and a lot of employment was created out of that in the private sector. We need to get that back."

