Milo to be stripped of health star rating

The 4.5 health star rating for Milo powder will be removed by its manufacturer Nestle, Consumer NZ says.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, they said Nestle would remove the 4.5-star health rating from June.

Consumer NZ Chief executive Sue Chetwin says Milo's rating on its own is only 1.5 stars as the powder is made up of almost 50 per cent sugar.

"It's the skim milk that boosts the number of stars. But our research found most milo drinkers prepare the drink with standard blue top or full-cream milk," Ms Chetwin says.

Health star guidelines let companies calculate the number of stars on an "as prepared" basis.