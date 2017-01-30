 

Millions sunk into Kiwi horses by overseas buyers at annual Karaka yearling sales

International buyers have spent millions of dollars on New Zealand thoroughbreds at the annual Karaka yearling sales today in rural South Auckland.

Among them was a buyer for the Emir of Dubai and a bunch of Aussies looking for a Melbourne Cup winner.
Source: 1 NEWS

Among them were the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and a bunch of Australians who think it's going to take a Kiwi horse to win them the Melbourne Cup.

The average sale price for a horse at Karaka today was $186,000 with one Cambridge filly fetching $800,000.

"This year it looks like we could be on track to do $90 million," says Andrew Seabrook, managing director of New Zealand Bloodstock.

John Fergusson is the leading yearling buyer in the world and is at Karaka for the first time and he says it "makes perfect sense" for him to be here.

Last season New Zealand thoroughbreds won 25 per cent of all Australia's group one racing but they only make up 5 per cent of the horsing population so it's not surprising that Australians are looking to be today's biggest buyers.

"Probably 40 to 50 per cent will end up in Australia then Hong Kong's a big market, Singapore and Dubai," says Mr Seabrook.

