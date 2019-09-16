TODAY |

Millions of dollars promised to upgrade marae across Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues

Auckland Council has announced a $60 million programme to go towards improving the conditions of 32 marae across the region.

The Marae Infrastructure Programme will focus on the repair, maintenance and upgrade works to marae facilities, including wharenui (meeting houses), wharekai (dining halls) and wharepaku (toilets).

"Marae are important hubs both for Māori and the wider community," Councillor Penny Hulse said. "They are focal points for social, economic and cultural leadership, and provide opportunities to strengthen whānau connections."

It follows a report commissioned by the Council in 2014 highlighting the challenges faced by mana whenua and mataawaka marae.

"This programme is unique not only in its focus of improving marae, but also in its strategic intent of enabling marae to be self-sustainable and thriving spaces within their communities," she said. "We want a partnership approach that leaves a legacy for generations to come."

Marae carving. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch's Muslim community still learning to deal with new reality, six months on from attack

Cantabrians want permanent memorial for terror attack victims
02:31

Good Sorts: Pet store worker embraces animal lover's excitement instead of shying away

UK's Trade Minister visits New Zealand to talk trade after Brexit