Milk tankers brought in to ease strain on struggling Auckland water carriers

Source:  1 NEWS

Milk tankers have been commissioned by Auckland Council in an effort to ease the strain on water suppliers. 

With record-breaking dry conditions, Aucklanders reliant on rain water tanks have had taps run dry. 

Water carriers run off their feet with demand has meant some residents are going weeks without tap water. 

Tanker-to-tanker filling sites have been placed through the Rodney District, hoping to ease the pressure on stations for carriers. 

According to a statement provided by  Auckland Council, more than 100,000 litres have been provided to water providers this weekend for commercial deliveries.

Yesterday, the council announced shower and water filling stations for residents to ease the struggle for those without water.  

