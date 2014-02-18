Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

Fonterra has revealed that cows eating too many turnips and swedes is behind unusual tasting milk that the company has recalled from a number of supermarkets in the lower North Island.

Anchor, Value and Dairydale dark blue products with best before dates ranging from June 22 to June 27 are affected, although Anchor Organic dark blue is not affected.

Products being recalled are Anchor Blue Top 1 and 2 Litre and Value Standard 1, 2 and 3 Litre, with signs up in a number of New World and Pak 'n Save supermarkets yesterday.

Fairfax reports that after refusing interviews throughout the day, the dairy giant issued a statement late this afternoon saying it had "conducted a thorough investigation, which clearly points to the unusual tasting blue top Anchor milk in the lower [North Island] being due to a feed related matter".

It said Brassicas, a vegetable plant family that includes turnips and swedes, are fed to cows at this time of year and when they eat too much, it can affect the taste of their milk.

Fonterra said the reason the taint was not picked up during routine testing of milk as it's collected from farms, is that it builds up over time.

"It's important to note that while brassica may impact the taste of the milk there is no risk to product safety or consumer health," Fonterra said.