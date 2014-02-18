 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Fonterra has revealed that cows eating too many turnips and swedes is behind unusual tasting milk that the company has recalled from a number of supermarkets in the lower North Island.

Supermarket stocked with fresh milk.

Source: 1 NEWS

Anchor, Value and Dairydale dark blue products with best before dates ranging from June 22 to June 27 are affected, although Anchor Organic dark blue is not affected.

Products being recalled are Anchor Blue Top 1 and 2 Litre and Value Standard 1, 2 and 3 Litre, with signs up in a number of New World and Pak 'n Save supermarkets yesterday.

Fairfax reports that after refusing interviews throughout the day, the dairy giant issued a statement late this afternoon saying it had "conducted a thorough investigation, which clearly points to the unusual tasting blue top Anchor milk in the lower [North Island] being due to a feed related matter".

It said Brassicas, a vegetable plant family that includes turnips and swedes, are fed to cows at this time of year and when they eat too much, it can affect the taste of their milk.

Fonterra said the reason the taint was not picked up during routine testing of milk as it's collected from farms, is that it builds up over time.

"It's important to note that while brassica may impact the taste of the milk there is no risk to product safety or consumer health," Fonterra said.

Earlier, Fonterra and supermarket co-operative Foodstuffs issued what they called a "voluntary withdrawal" of the products in the lower North Island, saying there had been taste complaints.

Related

Farming

02:03
Laura Bates deserves extra thanks on Mother's day for helping others provide for their sick babies.

Mum donates 88 litres of breast milk to NZ's only human milk bank
01:46
It is the choice that divides tea lovers, and set people going on the Seven Sharp Facebook page this week.

Should you put milk in tea before or after water? An expert tries to settle the debate once and for all

04:09
The glass bottles disappeared from New Zealand 20 odd years ago but that may be about to change.

Nelson dairy producer wants to be the 'craft beer of the milk category'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

00:38
3
An impersonator was hired to chat with Simon - who was immensely looking forward to the interview with his self-confessed hero.

Listen: Backlash after radio station's cruel Tom Cruise prank on heartbroken Simon Barnett


4

Len Brown's former mistress opens up about offering psychic readings and why she didn't see sex scandal fallout coming

5
Winning lotto ticket and the rubbish bag the led to it.

Lotto winners have rubbish bags and forgetful memories to thank for $9 million win

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents in this world' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ