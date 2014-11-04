Milford Sound road closed due to avalanche risk

State Highway 94 out of Milford Sound has been closed due to an avalanche risk.

Milford Sound Source: 1 NEWS

The road is closed from Hollyford Road Junction to the Chasm along State Highway 94.

Although the avalanche hazard is low, the transport agency’s warning motorists to expect delays or continued road closures into this weekend.

A convoy out from the Milford Sound is scheduled for this morning at 9am.

An update is expected tomorrow at 7.30am.