Milford and Routeburn tracks closed after flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

Damage from torrential rain and flooding this week, has closed the Routeburn Track for the foreseeable future and the Milford Track for at least three weeks.

The Milford and Routeburn tracks will be closed until infrastructure damage is fixed. Source: 1 NEWS

A state of emergency was declared in Milford Sound on Monday, in response to flooding that has slammed the region which saw an evacuation of 195 tourists.

In a statement, DOC said that damage to the Routeburn Track was so severe, it would not reopen this season.

The Milford Track will be closed to the public for at least three weeks while critical repair work is done.

The Kepler Great Walk remains open and operational.

Refunds would be available for bookings up to certain dates. 

The Minister of Conservation, Eugenie Sage, will be travelling to Otago and Southland this weekend to assess the impact of flood damage.

New Zealand
Southland
Natural Disasters
Tourism
West Coast
