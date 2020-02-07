Milford and Routeburn tracks closed after flooding

Damage from torrential rain and flooding this week, has closed the Routeburn Track for the foreseeable future and the Milford Track for at least three weeks.

A state of emergency was declared in Milford Sound on Monday, in response to flooding that has slammed the region which saw an evacuation of 195 tourists.

In a statement, DOC said that damage to the Routeburn Track was so severe, it would not reopen this season.

The Milford Track will be closed to the public for at least three weeks while critical repair work is done.

The Kepler Great Walk remains open and operational.

Refunds would be available for bookings up to certain dates.