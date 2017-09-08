Milestone reached in Christchurch Cathedral rebuild as minister confirms joint venture - but still no definitive time frame

Dr Megan Woods, Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration has today given details on the rebuild of the Christ Church Cathedral, but there is still no definitive time frame for restoration to begin.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, Ms Woods said a joint venture company has been established - Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited - and it will be headed by Christchurch-based Justin Murray.

Site clearance and decontamination work is likely to begin at the site at the end of July subject to approvals, Dr Woods said, which will be followed by pre-construction work.

Directors will now be appointed to the joint venture, followed by the development of the concept design, scope of works, budget and likely time-frames for the rebuild.

That work is expected to take between three and six months.