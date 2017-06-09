 

Milestone for Kaikoura's quake recovery as first train from Christchurch arrives since November

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

The rail line was severely damaged in last year's earthquake.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Transport

Alison Pugh

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:28
2
The A-Lister was last in New Zealand in 2002 when he filmed The Last Samurai in Taranaki.

Watch: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise touches down in Queenstown ahead of Mission Impossible 6 filming

04:22
3
The Conservative Party is expected to win more seats than Labour but it could cost PM Theresa May her job.

LIVE: Britain wakes up to uncertain political future as election ends in hung parliament

00:27
4
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

00:30
5
Peter Burling and Co. were 500 metres behind at gate one. Then they showed their true class.

America's Cup Recap: Peter Burling master class sees Team NZ secure place in Challenger series final

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
Top
