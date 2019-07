Real estate company CEO Mike Pero says buyers should be cautious when they buy a new home not to assume that anything inside comes with the property.

Mr Pero told TVNZ1'a Breakfast this morning that some buyers are quick to assume things like light fittings, rugs or even trees in the yard will still be there when they move in.

His advice was to get it in writing - chattels, as they are called, are not guaranteed to come with the home.