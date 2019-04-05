Mike King's Gumboot Friday fundraiser gives more than 1,000 youth free counselling

By Irra Lee

More than 1,000 young people have used free counselling services from the over $1.6 million raised by mental health advocate Mike King’s Gumboot Friday fundraiser.

Since the event in April, which encouraged people to contribute to a "gumboot fund" and wear the shoes for a day, more than 300 mental health professionals have signed up with Mike King’s I Am Hope charity to provide free services to 1,299 youth.

Mr King, who was awarded New Zealander of the Year in February, said Gumboot Friday’s success shows "Kiwis care deeply about improving the mental health of our rangatahi.

"Professional mental health support is now available for any young person who needs it, up to the age of 19. There’s no tricky criteria or waiting list, just book an appointment and I Am Hope will pay," he said.

Ben Fraser, 17, an I Am Hope Youth Board member, said the number of young people using the fund is "really promising".

Made up of 15 members aged 16 to 19 nationwide, the board provides a youth perspective to I Am Hope’s work.

Mr Fraser said young people were more willing to speak about their mental health struggles than in the past, and that the numbers using the fund reflected that.

"We‘re starting to break down that stigma."

He said public figures like Mike King and members of the Youth Board who talk about their experiences helped to normalise mental health discussions.

Over $1.3 million was raised on Gumboot Friday, with another $300,000 donated in the weeks following. About $1.2 million is left in the fund, with totals updated weekly on I Am Hope’s website.