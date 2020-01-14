Mike King 'thought he was on the way out' after serious motorcycle crash

"He thought he was on the way out," Labour MP Willie Jackson shared on Facebook as he checked on his "old mate" at hospital where he continues to recover from the accident.

"He was in excruciating pain in the first few days after the accident but now he said he was back and ready to continue his fight for the thousands in this country who suffer from mental illness.



"Mike has been close to me for a couple of decades now and I'm so proud of the work he does in our communities. He has copped a fair bit of criticism in the last few months for his unorthodox approach directness and different way of doing things but my support for him remains and thank God he's been able to survive this nightmare.



"Kia kaha bro," Mr Jackson wrote.