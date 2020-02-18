TODAY |

Mike King takes Gumboot Friday mental health appeal online with lockdown chat show

Source:  1 NEWS

He may not be able to get out and about to promote Gumboot Friday today, but that isn't stopping Mike King from raising awareness and funds for mental health in New Zealand.

King spoke with TVNZ 1’s Breakfast about his Gumboot Friday campaign. Source: Breakfast

With today being Gumboot Friday - a day to recognise and raise funds for mental health in New Zealand's youth - Mr King has taken to live streaming on Facebook to promote the appeal with New Zealanders unable to get out and about and make gold coin donations.

The mental health advocate and 2019 New Zealander of the Year has been joined by actor and former Dancing with the Stars professional Julz Tocker and psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald for the Zoom live stream.

He's also getting Kiwi celebrities on the stream with singer Mitch James, who is currently "stuck in Sydney", one of his guests so far.

Mr King said the goal for Gumboot Friday was to raise $5 million for mental health awareness in New Zealand.

Ambassador and New Zealander of the Year Mike King says it should be normalised to have – and deal with – problems. Source: Breakfast

The concept behind the day is the idea that "for people struggling with depression, it can feel like walking through mud every day", I am Hope's website says.

"Last year in New Zealand 175 young people died by suicide and it is estimated another 3500 attempted to take their own lives.

"While Government agencies are doing their best some young people are stuck waiting up to six months to receive the counselling they so urgently need."

People wanting to donate to the cause can find out more here.

