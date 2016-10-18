Mike King steps down from suicide prevention panel over 'deeply flawed' government plan

Mike King has stepped down from New Zealand's suicide prevention panel, strongly criticising the government's Draft Suicide Prevention plan in his resignation letter.

Mr King wrote in a letter to Dr John Crawshaw at the Ministry of Health that he was stepping down from the New Zealand Suicide Prevention External Advisory Panel after becoming "increasingly concerned" about the "deeply flawed" guidelines, which were created to help reduce suicide over the next decade.

"The plan has buried all new ideas in such impenetrable language they are beyond recognition and unlikely to ever see the light of day," Mr King wrote to the ministry's Director and Chief Advisor of Mental Health.

"It is a strategy that is so broad in its effort to please everyone it will eventually collapse under the weight of public expectation.

"This will please no one except you and the politicians you serve ... It would be funny if people weren't dying."

Mr King also questioned why a percentage target in suicide reductions was removed by officials for the final draft plan.

