Mike King steps down from suicide prevention panel over 'deeply flawed' government plan

Mike King has stepped down from New Zealand's suicide prevention panel, strongly criticising the government's Draft Suicide Prevention plan in his resignation letter.

Mr King wrote in a letter to Dr John Crawshaw at the Ministry of Health that he was stepping down from the New Zealand Suicide Prevention External Advisory Panel after becoming "increasingly concerned" about the "deeply flawed" guidelines, which were created to help reduce suicide over the next decade.

"The plan has buried all new ideas in such impenetrable language they are beyond recognition and unlikely to ever see the light of day," Mr King wrote to the ministry's Director and Chief Advisor of Mental Health.

Mike King from the Key to Life Trust on what to do about our rising suicide rate.
"It is a strategy that is so broad in its effort to please everyone it will eventually collapse under the weight of public expectation.

"This will please no one except you and the politicians you serve ... It would be funny if people weren't dying."

Mr King also questioned why a percentage target in suicide reductions was removed by officials for the final draft plan.

The mental health campaigner numbers showing an increase in suicide is not a shock to anyone who works in the industry.
Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (8 am to 12 midnight) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service

02:12
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

