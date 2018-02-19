 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Mike King to spearhead 4000km mental health scooter ride encouraging teens to speak up

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A group of nine mental health advocates are about to begin a 4000km journey around New Zealand on motorised scooters to encourage teens to open up.

A 4000km scooter ride is set to be undertaken by nine mental health experts speaking to teens around the country.
Source: Breakfast

The campaign is being spear-headed by mental health campaigner Mike King, who will himself be atop one of the 950cc scooters painted by famous New Zealand artists.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today King said the campaign is motivated by the "crisis focused" nature of the New Zealand mental health system which places the onus of reaching out for treatment on the suffering themselves.

Citing the statistics that 80 per cent of people never ask for help with mental illness, King said people's reticence in asking for help nearly always came back to their fear of others judgment.

"Our message is if we change our attitude we can make it easier for people to get help for little problems before they become big problems," King said.

Despite acknowledging progress with the stigma around seeking help for mental health issues, King said the system still holds a "do as I say, and not as I do" mentality.

"So a lot of parents say, 'you've gotta do this, you've gotta do that, when you're in trouble talk to me', but when they're in trouble they never talk, when they're in trouble they shut down," King said.

"Kids don't learn by what we say, they learn by what they see. So I'm saying to parents, your attitude is actually impacting on your child's wellbeing.

"If you want your child to talk about their problems, guess what, you and your wife must talk about your problems in front of them and show them how they can resolve issues."

The troupe of mental health advocates will be speaking at two schools every day for a month.

Where can I get support and help? 

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

01:36
2
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Christchurch residents urged to get prepared as Cyclone Gita approaches

01:36
3
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

4
Amy Schumer revealed she married in secret on Instagram.

Amy Schumer releases photos of her secret wedding after surprising fans on Instagram with the news

04:55
5

New Zealand cancer survival rates significantly worse than Australia

00:11
Police helped move the bird along from the Northern Motorway.

Watch: Rogue swan brings Auckland motorway to rush hour standstill

A police car was able to clear the bird from the southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway eventually.


04:59
A 4000km scooter ride is set to be undertaken by nine mental health experts speaking to teens around the country.

Mike King to spearhead 4000km mental health scooter ride encouraging teens to speak up

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today King said the campaign is motivated by the "crisis focused" nature of the New Zealand mental health system.

04:55

New Zealand cancer survival rates significantly worse than Australia

Over the last five years, 2500 cancer patients in New Zealand wouldn't have died if they had been treated in Australia.

01:30
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

Christchurch City Council has this morning urged people in Canterbury to expect up to 100mm of rain as the storm hits Tuesday.

02:21
Eugenie Sage is with scientists on their way to the islands to see if a mouse eradication effort has been a success.

Conservation Minister and scientists off to check out mouse hunt in the Antiopdes

Sixty-five tonnes of bait was dropped on the islands 18 months ago to kill the pests.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 