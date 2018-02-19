Mike King to spearhead 4000km mental health scooter ride encouraging teens to speak up

A group of nine mental health advocates are about to begin a 4000km journey around New Zealand on motorised scooters to encourage teens to open up.

The campaign is being spear-headed by mental health campaigner Mike King, who will himself be atop one of the 950cc scooters painted by famous New Zealand artists.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today King said the campaign is motivated by the "crisis focused" nature of the New Zealand mental health system which places the onus of reaching out for treatment on the suffering themselves.

Citing the statistics that 80 per cent of people never ask for help with mental illness, King said people's reticence in asking for help nearly always came back to their fear of others judgment.

"Our message is if we change our attitude we can make it easier for people to get help for little problems before they become big problems," King said.

Despite acknowledging progress with the stigma around seeking help for mental health issues, King said the system still holds a "do as I say, and not as I do" mentality.

"So a lot of parents say, 'you've gotta do this, you've gotta do that, when you're in trouble talk to me', but when they're in trouble they never talk, when they're in trouble they shut down," King said.

"Kids don't learn by what we say, they learn by what they see. So I'm saying to parents, your attitude is actually impacting on your child's wellbeing.

"If you want your child to talk about their problems, guess what, you and your wife must talk about your problems in front of them and show them how they can resolve issues."

The troupe of mental health advocates will be speaking at two schools every day for a month.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed