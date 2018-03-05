Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Kiwi comedian Mike King has opened up about his lowest moment as he embarks on a nationwide bike tour to raise awareness for mental health in New Zealand.

Jumping on a 49cc scooter gifted to him by Suzuki, King is on a mission to bike from Bluff to Cape Reinga spreading his message that it's okay to talk.

The comedian is certainly practicing what he preaches, by sharing his own story of battling with inner demons.

"April 1st 2007, I was at rock bottom, I was filming Game of Two Halves and I was drunk. Some other guy was sitting in my seat.

"I lost it completely on TV, I was yelling and screaming, I was a ranting idiot."

King says he turned to alcohol and drugs to silence his "inner critic".

"I knew my life was spiralling out of control so I went and asked for help," he said.

Now he has been clean and sober for 11 years, King enjoys giving back to the community and connecting with the kids he meets on his travels.

"The greatest privilege I have is coming into schools and talking to you guys," he told one group of kids on the tour.

Things are looking up for King now, he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I love my life now, I just do".

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline - 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown - A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz - Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed