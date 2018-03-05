 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Kiwi comedian Mike King has opened up about his lowest moment as he embarks on a nationwide bike tour to raise awareness for mental health in New Zealand.

The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.
Source: Seven Sharp

Jumping on a 49cc scooter gifted to him by Suzuki, King is on a mission to bike from Bluff to Cape Reinga spreading his message that it's okay to talk.

The comedian is certainly practicing what he preaches, by sharing his own story of battling with inner demons.

"April 1st 2007, I was at rock bottom, I was filming Game of Two Halves and I was drunk. Some other guy was sitting in my seat.

"I lost it completely on TV, I was yelling and screaming, I was a ranting idiot."

King says he turned to alcohol and drugs to silence his "inner critic".

"I knew my life was spiralling out of control so I went and asked for help," he said.

Now he has been clean and sober for 11 years, King enjoys giving back to the community and connecting with the kids he meets on his travels.

"The greatest privilege I have is coming into schools and talking to you guys," he told one group of kids on the tour.

Things are looking up for King now, he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I love my life now, I just do".

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Depression helpline - 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz

The Lowdown - A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

SPARX.org.nz - Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed

OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

01:12
3
After years of struggles with alcohol, the rugby star wants to help others avoid making the same mistakes.

Zac Guildford returning to French rugby after not securing Super Rugby contract

00:20
4
The broadcaster says the "scary" incident happened in a Queenstown pub where her parents had taken her two kids for dinner.

Watch: Toni Street says 'complete stranger' filmed her daughter on playground pole

5

Tropical disturbance near Vanuatu has 'high potential' to become a cyclone later in week

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

03:00

Samoan woman who lost everything in a cyclone 'speechless' after receiving aid to rebuild her home

Today, Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be giving nearly $10 million in aid to the Pacific nation.

Tropical disturbance near Vanuatu has 'high potential' to become a cyclone later in week

At the moment, the system looks set to stay well north of New Zealand.


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 184848546

Varnish cache server

Waikato River

Fears for man missing after jumping into Waikato River following police pursuit on Saturday

"The driver was seen swimming north in the river before disappearing from view."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 