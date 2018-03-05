 

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

Kiwi comedian Mike King has some advice for parents about talking to their kids as he embarks on a nationwide bike tour to raise awareness about mental health in New Zealand.

The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.
King has been visiting schools on a 49cc scooter gifted to him by Suzuki and has an important message for parents.

"The number one thing our kids want is that they want to know that their thoughts and opinions are valued by you.

"How we speak to our children becomes their inner voice," he said.

Now he has been clean and sober for 11 years, King enjoys giving back to the community and connecting with the kids he meets on his travels.

"I love my life now, I just do," King told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline - 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown - A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz - Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

