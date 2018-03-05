Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

Kiwi comedian Mike King has some advice for parents about talking to their kids as he embarks on a nationwide bike tour to raise awareness about mental health in New Zealand.

King has been visiting schools on a 49cc scooter gifted to him by Suzuki and has an important message for parents.

"The number one thing our kids want is that they want to know that their thoughts and opinions are valued by you.

"How we speak to our children becomes their inner voice," he said.

Now he has been clean and sober for 11 years, King enjoys giving back to the community and connecting with the kids he meets on his travels.

"I love my life now, I just do," King told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Where can I get support and help?