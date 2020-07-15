Mike Hosking, NZME apologise on air for 'reckless' claims on John Tamihere over Whānau Ora funding

NZME broadcaster Mike Hosking has apologised on air for "reckless" claims about John Tamihere and Whānau Ora funding.

By Colin Peacock of rnz.co.nz

Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking and New Zealand Herald publisher NZME apologised to John Tamihere on the air this morning.

In proceedings filed in the High Court last year, lawyers acting for John Tamihere - who was a candidate for the job of mayor of Auckland - alleged Mike Hosking broadcast claims on Newstalk ZB which "recklessly" defamed Mr Tamihere in December 2018.

The comments concerned public money for Whanau Ora initiatives.

The claims were also aired in a ‘Mike’s Minute’ online video and published in the New Zealand Herald under the headline "600,000 questions about this Whānau Ora payout."

In this morning's apology Mike Hosking said Newstalk ZB accepts that the North Island Whānau Ora commissioning agency Te Pou Matakana was entitled to receive the funds from Te Puni Kōkiri and there was nothing improper about payments it made.

"The way in which the item was worded could have been taken to mean that John Tamihere personally benefited from the payments," he said.

"Newstalk ZB accepts that Tamihere did not benefit personally from the payments and sincerely apologises to John Tamihere, he added.

Three days after the broadcast and publication of the comments in December 2018, Mike Hosking published a clarification after a subsequent Mike’s Minute comment on the Newstalk ZB website.

He said he had received a letter from John Tamihere.

“He believed I insinuated on Tuesday that he had improperly received $600,000 of Crown money,” said Mike Hosking.

“I was talking about a surplus payment that was made to the National Urban Maori Authority, and not to Tamihere personally. My point was whether the money would have been better put back into the next round of funding from the Ministry for Social Development for other work,” he added.