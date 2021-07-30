Mike Bush to lead investigation into Talley's Ashburton plant

Food manufacturing giant Talley’s has hired former Police Commissioner Mike Bush to carry out what it describes as an “independent investigation” of its vegetable processing factory in Ashburton, following a 1 NEWS investigation into the company’s safety practices.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bush, who is working alongside safety consultancy firm Risk Management Group, started a review three weeks ago, the company says, after a series of whistleblowers came forward to allege several health and safety violations at the plant.

read more Exclusive: Former Talley's employee feared he would die on the job

Talley’s have denied those claims and their chief executive, Tony Hazlett, said in a statement today that he believes their systems will “withstand scrutiny and validate the work our staff have been doing to improve our health and safety”.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, 1 NEWS can now also reveal that Talley’s has regularly reported injuries endured at that same Ashburton factory to Government watchdog WorkSafe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An Official Information Act (OIA) request released today shows the company had 25 incidents serious enough to require a formal notification to the regulator within the last 10 years at that one plant alone, including 15 “serious harm notifications” and nine notifiable injuries or illnesses.

read more Over 170 Talley's staff injured at three sites in one year, probe reveals

They have continued to report notifications of injury or illness in recent years, with two recorded in 2017, three in 2018, two in 2019, one in 2020 and another in 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Talley’s say the findings of their “independent investigation” will be delivered to Talley’s in August, and then passed to WorkSafe for review. However, they refused to respond to an inquiry over whether the findings of the report will be made available to the public.

read more Talley’s launches independent review in response to allegations in 1 NEWS story