Migration boom keeps on rolling

New Zealand had a seasonally adjusted net gain of 6,100 migrants in the year to March 2017.

That takes the annual net gain for the year to March to a new record of 71,900 migrants.

Statistics New Zealand says the biggest contributor was the 43,700 migrants who came on work visas. That was up 5,100 on the previous year.

Returning New Zealand citizens made up 31,995, down slightly on the previous year, while student visas continued to fall down 3,800 to 23,900.

In total, there was 129,500 migrant arrivals in the March year also a new record. Departures were 57,600.

Statistics New Zealand says almost three quarter of all migrants in the past five years were citizens from other countries, led by United Kingdom 10 percent India and China 9 per cent.