 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Migration a 'big bright spot' in New Zealand according to report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A new report found while record migration is having an impact on infrastructure, overall it is a win for the country.

But opposition political parties say the report glosses over some big issues.
Source: 1 NEWS

Opposition parties have responded saying it glosses over the big issues, and NZ First leader Winston Peters has said the report is "academic goobledy gook".

The New Zealand Initiative think-tank's report celebrates multi-culturalism and strong migration as "big bright spots" in New Zealand.

And it's been music to migrant ears.

"It's really good to see this report bringing insight into what we already know," said Multicultural New Zealand Executive Director, Tayo Agunlejika. 

The New Zealand Initiative report found that in 2013 migrants added nearly three billion dollars to the economy.

That's over $2,500 per migrant compared to around $170 per person born in New Zealand.

"That kind of demonstrates the group of migrants we're getting are driven people, people who want to make an impact and people who want to move on in life," said Oliver Hartwich.

But the Labour Party say the report overlooks the impact record migration is having on things like Auckland traffic and housing, and individual wealth.

"The real measure of a success of policy like migration is whether or not as a country we are increasing wealth per person and we are not," said Labour leader Andrew Little.

Mr Peters said New Zealand must cut-back current migration growth that's running at around 70,000 people per year.

"These numbers are almost four times the UK and US and Australia per capita, and don't make any sense at all," he said.

Proposed levy on migrants

The Government said it is addressing population pressures.

"We are committed to spending on infrastructure to deal with population, some from migration," said Prime Minister, Bill English.

The New Zealand Initiative also acknowledges immigration can put pressure on infrastructure, but it suggests rather than cutting immigrant numbers the Government could introduce a levy on migrants.

"There would have to be a very high bar for a new levy," Mr English said.

The migrant community is also wary of a new levy.

"We need to know or be part of the decision on how it should be spent," said Mr Agunlejika

Overall the new report is a big positive for migrants like Toya, as it helps off-set some of the negative rhetoric about migrants.

Related

Politics

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

00:28
2
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Martial arts fighter charged with assault following brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

00:09
3
The cuts and bruises are likely to be ugly after this man's streak came to a painful halt.

Watch: Naked Eden Park streaker trips on hoarding before getting absolutely nailed by security guard

00:26
4
Boult’s knock could be the difference NZ need in the first ODI against Australia after he notched 15 runs off the last over

As it happened: Black Caps win Eden Park thriller despite Stoinis' Superman efforts to spearhead Australian comeback

00:40
5
Ryan Ritchie captured this stunning sight off the coast of Sunkist Bay, Beachlands, this morning.

Video: Magical footage shows two graceful orca whales frolicking off East Auckland beach

00:29
Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.

Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

NZ won a thrilling match at Eden Park, but boy, was it close.


00:19
Carissa Avison hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, and police say her disappearance is out of character.

Search crews scour forest west of Auckland in hunt for missing woman

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town - Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ