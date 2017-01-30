Migration a 'big bright spot' in New Zealand according to report

A new report found while record migration is having an impact on infrastructure, overall it is a win for the country.

Opposition parties have responded saying it glosses over the big issues, and NZ First leader Winston Peters has said the report is "academic goobledy gook".

The New Zealand Initiative think-tank's report celebrates multi-culturalism and strong migration as "big bright spots" in New Zealand.

And it's been music to migrant ears.

"It's really good to see this report bringing insight into what we already know," said Multicultural New Zealand Executive Director, Tayo Agunlejika.

The New Zealand Initiative report found that in 2013 migrants added nearly three billion dollars to the economy.

That's over $2,500 per migrant compared to around $170 per person born in New Zealand.

"That kind of demonstrates the group of migrants we're getting are driven people, people who want to make an impact and people who want to move on in life," said Oliver Hartwich.

But the Labour Party say the report overlooks the impact record migration is having on things like Auckland traffic and housing, and individual wealth.

"The real measure of a success of policy like migration is whether or not as a country we are increasing wealth per person and we are not," said Labour leader Andrew Little.

Mr Peters said New Zealand must cut-back current migration growth that's running at around 70,000 people per year.

"These numbers are almost four times the UK and US and Australia per capita, and don't make any sense at all," he said.

Proposed levy on migrants

The Government said it is addressing population pressures.

"We are committed to spending on infrastructure to deal with population, some from migration," said Prime Minister, Bill English.

The New Zealand Initiative also acknowledges immigration can put pressure on infrastructure, but it suggests rather than cutting immigrant numbers the Government could introduce a levy on migrants.

"There would have to be a very high bar for a new levy," Mr English said.

The migrant community is also wary of a new levy.

"We need to know or be part of the decision on how it should be spent," said Mr Agunlejika