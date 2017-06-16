Migrant worker exploitation 'name and shame' list released by Government

In February last year, the Government announced stand down periods for employers who flout the law – banning them from recruiting migrant workers.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fifty three employers have been put on a blacklist in just three months for exploiting migrant workers.

Workplace relations minister Michael Woodhouse today revealed that since the law came into effect in April, 53 employers have been stood down.

Four are in the horticulture and viticulture industries.

As part of the punishment, the companies are 'named and shamed'.

Some of the employers include Mexicano Ltd, Rayland Motels, Mainfreight Ltd, and Jumbo Chinese Restaurant Ltd.

Mr Woodhouse says it's "simply unacceptable that those employers who breach employment and/or immigration law are still able to recruit from the international labour market and disadvantage those employers who do the right thing".