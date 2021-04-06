Migrant families protest for MIQ spots freed up by trans-Tasman bubble

Migrant families torn apart by border closures say some of the managed isolation spots freed up by the trans-Tasman bubble should be offered to them.

Husbands, wives, and even children rallied at Parliament today, calling for an inquiry into the issue and a clear timeline from the Government.

One of the issue many protestors have had over the last 12 months is families being forced to live apart for over a year while entertainers and sports teams have been allowed into the country.

“I haven't seen my daughter since she was three months old, she doesn't even know me,” one protestor said.

“And there's a lot more important things that need to be sorted out before looking at entertainment entering the country just for the pleasure of people."