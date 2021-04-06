TODAY |

Migrant families protest for MIQ spots freed up by trans-Tasman bubble

Source:  1 NEWS

Migrant families torn apart by border closures say some of the managed isolation spots freed up by the trans-Tasman bubble should be offered to them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Husbands, wives, and even children rallied at Parliament calling for an inquiry into the issue and a clear timeline from Government. Source: 1 NEWS

Husbands, wives, and even children rallied at Parliament today, calling for an inquiry into the issue and a clear timeline from the Government.

One of the issue many protestors have had over the last 12 months is families being forced to live apart for over a year while entertainers and sports teams have been allowed into the country.

“I haven't seen my daughter since she was three months old, she doesn't even know me,” one protestor said.

“And there's a lot more important things that need to be sorted out before looking at entertainment entering the country just for the pleasure of people."


The protestors’ demands have been supported by the National Party, Greens, and ACT.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full details: The traffic light system managing trans-Tasman travel when bubble opens up
2
NZ Rugby and players association's 'relationship is broken' over Silver Lake standoff: Sir John Kirwan
3
'Renaissance of Rail' — New passenger train heads off from Hamilton to Auckland
4
Jacinda Ardern names the date when two-way trans-Tasman bubble will open
5
Seventeen new Covid-19 cases found at NZ's border, ahead of travel bubble announcement
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:25

'World-leading' trans-Tasman travel bubble 'the start of new chapter,' Jacinda Ardern says
01:28

Trans-Tasman bubble too late for Kiwi in Sydney who had to watch beloved dad's tangi online

Full details: The traffic light system managing trans-Tasman travel when bubble opens up

Jacinda Ardern names the date when two-way trans-Tasman bubble will open