Migraine medicine linked to causing pancreatis to be phased out of NZ by next year

A migraine treatment that has been used in New Zealand for the past 50 years is being phased out after a recent case came to light linking the medicine’s use with pancreatis.

Cafergot is no longer regarded as a suitable treatment and won’t be approved for use in the country from May next year, in line with other countries such as Australia and around Europe.

It comes after an expert group - the Medicines Adverse Reactions Committee - asked Medsafe to review the benefits and risks of the medicine when a recent case suspected of linking the medicine’s use with pancreatitis was brought to light.

Medsafe group manager Chris James says the medicine is dated, with limited evidence of effectiveness and recent more extensive evidence of adverse events - including fibrosis or internal scarring.

It can also cause the restriction of blood flow in fingers in toes, which in severe cases can lead to gangrene and amputation.

Mr James said the long lead-in time is to allow patients currently taking this medicine to switch to other more effective, safer medicines.

Medsafe has advised that any patient concerned about their medicine should continue taking it until they’ve talked to their doctor. 

