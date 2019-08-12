TODAY |

'A mighty bang' – Auckland man describes moment neighbour's roof ends up in his backyard during night of wild weather

Auckland was hit by a fierce storm last night with more than 700 lightning strikes in an hour.

The wild weather caused damage across the city, ripping up roofs and tearing down trees and powerlines.

The Cloud event's centre on Auckland's waterfront had two roof panels lifted from it's structure.

A resident in the east of Auckland says he was left shaken after his neighbour's roof was thrown into his backyard.

"The rain just started and there was a mighty bang and the roof blew off and the doors blew in and all of a sudden totally exposed to this weather, it was just amazing."

There were no injuries reported as a result of the weather.

There were more than 700 lightning strikes in just one hour on the evening of August 11.
