'I might've said a rude word' – Judith Collins reveals her reaction to shock news of Muller resignation

Judith Collins reveals she "might've said a rude word" when she found out Todd Muller had stood down as leader of the National Party this morning.

Ms Collins was asked by media how she reacted to the news this morning as she arrived at Parliament for an emergency caucus meeting to decide the new leader.

"Ooh quite a big one," Ms Collins said after being asked which rude word she had used.

She refused to comment on whether she'd be putting her hat into the ring for leadership, but offered some kind words for Mr Muller and his family.

"I just want to say that he's a very, very nice person to deal with and work with and I feel very sorry for his family."

1 NEWS understands the MPs will meet at 7pm.

A new leader will be chosen in the next 24 to 48 hours, Senior Whip Barbara Kuriger said at midday today.