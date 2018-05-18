Might be a good weekend to spend indoors with strong winds, heavy rain forecast in many places

MetService is warning people that strong winds may be on the way from today and going into this weekend.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

Periods of heavy rain are expected in Southland and Fiordland which might spread to other places in the south and southwest of the country from today as a series of westerly fronts move over the country.

There is also a chance of severe gales from tomorrow until Monday in Southland, Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Canterbury and parts of Otago.

The areas most affected by rain over the weekend are likely to be the Buller ranges, western Taihape, Taumarunui, Waitomo, Tongariro National Park, inland Taranaki, Mt Taranaki and the Tararua Range.