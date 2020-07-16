Midwives thankful for $180 million new funding bump

Midwife Brigid Beehan says time off is “not a reality” for some, especially if they worked in areas where there wasn’t cover.

Your playlist will load after this ad

So she was thankful that maternity services, especially those in rural areas, got a significant funding boost totalling to $242 million from the Government. Of the total, $180 million is new money announced today.

Jacqui Anderson of the College of Midwives said the Government’s contribution showed midwives it recognised the important roles they play.

But she still had some questions.

“Until we’re really sure that all women, no matter where they are, where they live and what their needs are, can actually access that service, then that’s the thing we have to focus on,” she said.

Michelle Nasey, clinical manager at the Helensville Birthing Centre, said there were inequities in rural communities.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said “when midwives have been caring for women who live rurally, or women who have complex pregnancies, they’ve been paid a standard rate”.

Now, she said their boost in income could better reflect the care they already gave.

As part of the package, midwives will get paid for a "broader range of services".

"All midwives work extremely hard to care for women and their babies nationwide.

“I'm proud that community midwives will now receive better support for their vital role in the health and wellbeing of about 60,000 newborn New Zealanders and their parents every year," Ms Genter said.

"[The services by midwives] specifically providing antenatal home visits to women who need to be seen in their own home, coordinating care across agencies, and supporting families experiencing miscarriage or baby loss.”

The Maternity Action Plan will get a revamp to better include a kaupapa Māori approach to maternity care, Ms Genter said.

She said this would help with the care of Māori mums and midwives.

National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti said a kaupapa Māori approach was important.

“We know you get a better outcome in many health services if you wrap that health service around the cultural context of the person you’re working with.”