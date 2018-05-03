 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Midwives say $103 million funding boost won't fix problems

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Midwives have criticised the $103 million boost they received in this year's government budget, saying the figure is misleading and will not deal with pay equity.

A petition is being handed over to parliament carrying more than 13,000 signatures.
Source: 1 NEWS

Half of the money is to go towards an 8.9 per cent increase in fees for 1400 lead maternity carers.

College of Midwives deputy chief executive Alison Eddy said that boost would not be enough to stop midwives leaving the profession.

Of the $103m, about $27m would go towards paying for a growing population and increasing costs, she said.

"So it's more business as usual as opposed to a pay rise."

Independent midwives were paid for each woman they cared for, rather than an hourly wage, resulting in some rural independent midwives receiving about $7.20 an hour, she said.

The budget increase would have a particularly limited impact for those midwives, she said.

"The current fee [per birth] is somewhere between $2100 and $2300, and this new funding ... would add about $200 to that overall fee."

The 8.9 per cent had been calculated based on the increase midwives working in hospitals had received over the past 10 years, she said.

Earlier this month, hundreds of midwives marched to parliament to hand over a 13,000-signature petition and hundreds of letter to Health Minister David Clark, calling for for urgent action in the Budget.

They had wanted a new co-funded model for community midwives, which was developed with the College of Midwives and the Ministry of Health, to be fully funded in the Budget.

That had not happened, Ms Eddy said.

"Our mediation agreement with the ministry actually set out that the Budget bid for this year would acknowledge the government's pay equity principle ... the principles developed as a result of the care settlement - and we really feel that 8.9 per cent doesn't quite make it."

Related

Politics

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

2

Ministry reviews decision not to extend student allowance for unemployed man told he has to quit night class or face benefit cut

3

DOC disappointed after falcon shot on Hastings farm - 'Euthanasia was the most humane option'

4

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

02:40
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 14 picks: 'I think the Highlanders could spank the Waratahs' - Sav and Stephen reunited in the tipping hot seat

The TVNZ rugby oracles break down this weekend's action of Super Rugby.


02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.

01:20
The PM says the government has “factored in” looming pay negotiations with teachers, police and nurses in the Budget.

Jacinda Ardern says Budget 'factored in' upcoming pay negotiations with teachers, nurses and police

Ms Ardern was today asked about what will likely be tough pay negotiations and the Government's ability to fund wage increases.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 