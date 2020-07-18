Midwives 'considering adding chainsaws to their homebirth kits' as flooding hits north

Midiwives working in Northland are reportedly "considering adding chainsaws to their homebirth kits" to deal with fallen logs as flooding in the region hampers transport.

Midwife Justine O'Dwyer helps a woman in labour. Source: Supplied

A spokesperson for the New Zealand College of Midwives (NZCOM) said a woman from Kaikohe had to be helicoptered to hospital overnight to have her baby, while midwives have been stranded at hospitals by rising floodwaters.

Some midwives were now considering bringing along their own chainsaws during home birth callouts, in case fallen logs were blocking roads.

Water supply worries after heavy rain floods Northland, with Gisborne area also hit hard

Associate Health Minister Julie-Anne Genter announced on Thursday that an additional $242 million in funding will be allocated to maternity care.

"Previously, midwives supporting women in rural locations or with complex pregnancies were paid a standard rate, even though these women require longer travel times, and extra attention throughout pregnancy, labour and birth, and the postnatal period," Ms Genter said.

"Midwives will now be paid for a broader range of services– specifically providing antenatal home visits to women who need to be seen in their own home, coordinating care across agencies, and supporting families experiencing miscarriage or baby loss."