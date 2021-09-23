Middlemore staff isolating after close contact of Covid case visits patient

Four staff at Middlemore Hospital are isolating at home as a precaution after a close contact of a Covid-19 case, who was meant to stay at home, visited on Tuesday.
The Director-General of Health said two visitors, one of whom was the close contact of another case, visited the hospital to see a patient — another close contact of a Covid-19 case.
The close contact who visited the hospital "should have been isolating" at home, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.
That person has since returned one negative Covid-19 test.
Stuff reported the visitors were patched gang members. Bloomfield was unable to confirm this detail.
He said the Middlemore Hospital staff were stood down as a precaution, alongside "a couple of security guards".
"The appropriate response has been undertaken," Bloomfield said.
"It reiterates the importance that anyone who is a close contact does need to be isolating, and there will be follow-ups with these people to find out why they weren’t."