Middlemore staff isolating after close contact of Covid case visits patient

Four staff at Middlemore Hospital are isolating at home as a precaution after a close contact of a Covid-19 case, who was meant to stay at home, visited on Tuesday. 

The Director-General of Health said two visitors, one of whom was the close contact of another case, visited the hospital to see a patient — another close contact of a Covid-19 case. 

The close contact who visited the hospital "should have been isolating" at home, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said. 

That person has since returned one negative Covid-19 test. 

Stuff reported the visitors were patched gang members. Bloomfield was unable to confirm this detail. 

He said the Middlemore Hospital staff were stood down as a precaution, alongside "a couple of security guards".

"The appropriate response has been undertaken," Bloomfield said. 

"It reiterates the importance that anyone who is a close contact does need to be isolating, and there will be follow-ups with these people to find out why they weren’t."


