TODAY |

Middlemore Hospital staff return to work after false positive Covid-19 test forces stand-down

Source:  1 NEWS

Staff at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, who were stood down after a patient returned a weak positive for Covid-19, have resumed their normal activities after the test was deemed a false positive.

Middlemore Hospital. Source: Counties Manukau Health

A spokesperson for the Northland and Auckland DHB’s Covid-19 response today confirmed to 1 NEWS that one person was given a Covid-19 test as a precaution after being seen at the hospital last night for respiratory symptoms.

"Clinical assessment was that symptoms were likely to be related to a known non-Covid condition but a Covid-19 test was carried out as is standard," they said.

The spokesperson says the patient was categorised as "under investigation" after their first test returned a "weak positive result for one of two target genes".

"Some staff members were temporarily stood down as a precaution while further tests were carried out," they said.

Two further Covid-19 tests carried out throughout the day came back negative, and the first test "has now been categorised as a false positive".

Staff have since been "released back to their normal activities".

"Although the nasal swabbing we use for Covid-19 testing has a low rate of false positives they do occur and we take a very precautionary approach when any cases under investigation are in our care," the spokesperson says.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Middlemore Hospital staff return to work after false positive Covid-19 test forces stand-down
2
Queen Elizabeth gifted two new corgi puppies
3
Judge orders British tabloid to publish front page statement about Meghan's legal win
4
Man drives off from Auckland Covid-19 checkpoint with police officer's arm still in car
5
$300 cup of coffee? Generous regulars step up to ease café's lockdown pain
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:35

Could this place help solve NZ's housing crisis by building enough new homes for 100k people?

Christchurch dog 'suffered significantly' after botched, illegal castration attempt — SPCA

Two people trapped after crash involving bus and car in Christchurch

Lockdowns, self-isolation pay and KiwiSaver investments — what you need to know about Parliament this week